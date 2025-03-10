Dhami asks officials keep strict vigil on heli tickets black marketeers

The Uttarakhand government will keep a strict eye on black marketing of heli tickets in Chardham pilgrimage this year. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the state vigilance department to be alert and track ticket black marketeers during pilgrimage.

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed state police particularly Vigilance department officials to remain vigilant once Chardham Yatra takes off early May.

Chardham pilgrimage will begin with the opening of portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines on April 30.

“Vigilance department should remain alert and keep strict vigil on black marketing of helicopter tickets in the coming Chardham Yatra season 2025. Cops must bust the rackets or organisations and nab the people involved in the malpractice leading to harsh action against them” said the chief minister speaking to the senior officials.

Dhami said this while chairing a high level meeting of the officials and tourism minister Satpal Maharaj to take stock of the ongoing preparation of the Chardham pilgrimage for Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.

It’s notable that black marketing of helicopter tickets by an unscrupulous element involving air service providers and local touts turns into a big issue every pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand. It often results in the pilgrims, having booked their tickets in advance, getting stuck as service providers prioritise heli sorties for those who pay extra money to get tickets out of the way.

Dhami ordered the officials to ensure only single use plastic items be sold and adequate pink toilets be set up enroute Chardham shrines. Special attention must be paid for setting up pink toilets on the Yatra routes with complete focus on cleanliness for the pilgrims, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister directed departmental secretaries and senior police officers to conduct a field inspection of the Chardham Yatra arrangements within the month of March. ”

Along with starting the pilgrimage with ‘Green theme Chardham Yatra’ adequate arrangements should be made to identify and find alternative routes for the Chardham shrines. Mobile connectivity, necessary resources at sensitive places and drone monitoring should also be arranged ensoute Chardham” added Dhami.

The Chief Minister ordered senior officials to prepare a master plan for the winter tourism in the state incorporating the issues and methods of attracting tourists as suggested by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent visit to the state.