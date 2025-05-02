DGP’s post vacant for two days, Anuraag Gupta’s continuation unconstitutional: Babulal Marandi

BJP state president and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, accusing it of running the state without a constitutionally appointed Director General of Police (DGP) for the past two days.

Speaking to the media, Marandi alleged that not only the DGP post but also the top positions at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are lying vacant, creating a “constitutional void” in the state’s law enforcement apparatus.

Marandi specifically targeted acting DGP Anuraag Gupta, calling his continuation in the role “unconstitutional” and a violation of Union Home Ministry guidelines. He cited Gupta’s controversial record, including a pending case from his Bihar cadre days (Magadh University PS Case No. 64/2000) involving multiple IPC sections and provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The senior BJP leader recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Bihar had sought prosecution sanction against Gupta, although he does not recall what transpired thereafter.

Marandi alleged that Gupta, who was suspended for 26 months by former CM Hemant Soren from February 2020 to May 2022, was later reinstated and rewarded for allegedly helping manage ED cases and suppressing witnesses exposing corruption. “Why would a government hand over the state’s top law and order position to someone accused of fraud, corruption, and bias?” he asked.

Highlighting what he termed “state-backed sabotage” of central agency work, Marandi claimed Gupta was behind police FIRs against ED officers and the jailing of three ED witnesses. “This is nothing but intimidation of central agency efforts,” he said, pointing to High Court interventions in some of these cases.

Marandi also accused the Soren-led government of deliberately withholding prosecution sanctions in over ten corruption cases flagged by the ED since January 2025, including against senior officials like Pooja Singhal, Chhavi Ranjan, and Alamgir Alam.

He recalled that the Election Commission had removed Gupta from the DGP post in 2024 for alleged misuse of position, but Hemant Soren reappointed him within hours of returning as CM. “The Supreme Court had to reprimand the state for flouting norms, following which a new appointment rule—circumventing the UPSC panel process—was hurriedly notified on January 7,” Marandi said.

Calling the move a direct violation of All India Services Rules, Marandi questioned the logic of appointing Gupta just two months before his retirement (April 30), a move he believes was designed to extend his tenure for political advantage.

He further alleged that coal theft in Jharkhand has skyrocketed under Gupta’s watch. “People in Dhanbad told me 500 trucks of coal are stolen daily. Local MLA Jairam Mahto corrected me, saying the actual number is over 700,” he added.

“Law and order in Jharkhand is now in the hands of a man facing serious allegations,” Marandi said, demanding the immediate appointment of a constitutionally valid DGP in the state.