DGP, Mumbai to formulate guidelines for use of loudspeakers in public places

The Director-General of police and Mumbai police commissioner together will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places within the next two days, this was disclosed by Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to the state government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. Walse also held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today at the CM’s residence to discuss the law and order situation in the state and the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places.

“Maharashtra DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days,” said the state Home Minister.

Patil further warned of strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace in the state.

“We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has directed the religious places to seek permission for the use of loudspeakers by May 3.

“All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order then legal action to be taken against the violators,” he said.

Pandey also informed that Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan can be played after seeking permission which will not be granted before and after 15 minutes of Azan to maintain law and order.

“Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of the mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law & order,” the CP said.

