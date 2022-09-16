DGP Dilbag Singh reviews border security along the LOC

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited Teetwal, Keran, Gogal Dhar forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir where he reviewed the border security scenario.

The DGP interacted with representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and locals and also surveyed sites for border police posts. The DGP paid tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial Teetwal and also visited the under construction Sharda Temple and Gurdwara.

Accompanied by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ, MK Sinha, DC Kupwara DS Dattatray and SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, the DGP first visited Tangdhar where he was received by Brigadier NK Dhas, Brigade Commander 104 infantry. The Brigade Commander briefed the DGP regarding the security grid in the area.

He then visited Teetwal and Keran and had a series of interactions with the officers and jawans of Police and Army as also representatives of PRIs and locals.

The DGP complimented the Commanders and troops for their professional standards, and ability to thwart threats posed by the elements across the border.

He emphasized on adopting effective measures to put an end to the emerging challenge of narco terrorism. Possible security challenges and the counter measures were discussed during these interactions.

During the visit the DGP also had public interaction meetings at Teetwal and Keran during which he appreciated the role of people in maintenance of peace. He emphasized on collective measures to stop drug trade saying that it is being used to harm our younger generation.

He said that drugs not only affect the consumer but society as a whole. He advised the youth to participate in the nation building activities for a better tomorrow. He appealed for active support in curbing illicit trade of drugs.

During his interaction with PRIs and youth of the area, the DGP and visiting officers assured that the grievances brought into their knowledge would be addressed.

The DGP also visited Police station Keran and reviewed its working. He stressed for alertness to plug cross-border norco trade. He also inspected the available facilities for Jawans and officers in the police station. The DGP also had a survey of the proposed sites for border police posts at Jabri, Sadepora, Kandiyan and Jumagund.

Besides, Brigadier NK Dhas, Commander 104 Infantry Brigade, Colonel Varun Soni, Commander 6 JAK Rifle, Colonel Deepak Deswal Commander 6-RR, Colonel Rakesh Shisodia, Commander 4-Sikh (renowned as Saragarhi Battalion) briefed the DGP, regarding the prevailing security situation and counter measures adopted in these areas under their command.