DGMOs negotiated ceasefire between India and Pakistan: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has clarified that US President Donald Trump had no role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, saying the record speaks for itself.

Asked about Trump claiming credit for the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, EAM Jaishankar while addressing a news conference in Washington said, the US President did not have a role.

On US President Donald Trump’s remarks on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “The record of what happened at that time was very clear and the ceasefire was something which was negotiated between the DGMOs of the two countries…”

“The ceasefire was something that was negotiated between the DGMOs” — Directors General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai of India and Major General Kashif Abdullah of Pakistan – he said, adding: “I’d leave it at that.”

Jaishankar was in Washington to attend the Quad Ministerial meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Foreign Ministers Penny Wong of Australia and Takeshi Iwaya of Japan on Tuesday.

He noted the Ministers condemned the Pahalgam massacre carried out by The Resistance Front, an adjunct of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

EAM Jaishankar met individually with Rubio and the two Foreign Ministers, as well as with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

With Rubio, he said, “We essentially did a stock-taking of the last six months. And, you know, what do we do to go, a look ahead.”

“This included a discussion on trade and investment, on technology, on defence and security, on energy and on mobility,” the EAM added.

Defence and energy are two subjects that are substantive enough to warrant a separate meeting with Hegseth and Wright, he said.