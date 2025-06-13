DGCA orders enhanced safety checks for entire Air India fleet of Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday directed enhanced safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 models in the wake of the devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad airport

At least 245 people were killed on Thursday when a London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff and burst into flames, marking one of India’s worst air disasters in recent years.

“On June 12, Air India B787-8 aircraft met with an accident while operating flight Ai171(Ahmedabad-Gatwick). As a preventive measure DGCA hereby directs Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircrafts equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices,” a communication from DGCA stated.

It directed the carrier for a one time check before departure of flight from India with effect from June 15.

The checks include inspection of fuel parameter monitoring and associated system checks, Inspection of Cabin air compressor and associated systems, electronic engine control-system test, engine fuel driven actuator-operational test and oil system check, serviceability check of hydraulic system and review of take-off parameters.

Moreover, DGCA directed for ‘Flight Control Inspection’ to be introduced in transit inspection till further notice and ordered for power assurance checks to be carried out within two weeks.

It also asked for closure of maintenance action based upon the review of repetitive snags during the last 15 days on B787-8/9 aircraft at the earliest.

“The report of the above checks is to be submitted to DCA for review,” the communication read.