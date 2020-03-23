The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued social distancing measures for airlines and airport operators on Monday in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country that has infected over 400 and killed seven people.

The advisory states that adequate spacing must be ensured at the check-in counters between passengers with a minimum of one metre and also between each individual counters.

“Ensure availability of adequate staff for guiding the passengers at check-in counters and during security checks,” the circular read.

Passengers are to be advised to sit at adequate distance in the waiting area, keeping one seat vacant.

Boarding is to be done in such a manner that bunching of passengers is avoided maintaining adequate spacing between the flyers standing in boarding queues.

Staff and passengers are to be provided sanitisers at the entry of the aircraft.

Cabin crew has been directed to maintain distance while serving the passengers.

Seat allocation at the time of check-in has to be done in a manner that the seat between two passengers is kept empty.

The DGCA has also directed its stakeholders to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines on management of crew due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that the government is seriously considering grounding domestic air travel to break the chain of contagions.

To maintain international commercial links, Centre has, however, kept the freighter operations free from any restrictions.

According to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there are no restrictions imposed on domestic and foreign air operators for carrying out cargo operations.

However, all international passenger flights have been prohibited to land in India from Sunday till a week’s time to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, national capital’s IGI Airport remains functional despite massive lockdown measures being implemented by the authorities across the country.

Accordingly, domestic flights to and from the IGI, Delhi will continue to operate, as per the current status.