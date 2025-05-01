DG NIA visits Pahalgam terror attack spot

Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Date, on Thursday, visited the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam to take stock of the spot where 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists on 22 April.

An NIA team had visited Pahalgam a day after the incident in which terrorists sprayed bullets at the tourists after examining their religious identity.

The anti-terror agency took over the probe into the attack from the J&K Police on Sunday and registered a fresh FIR following an order of the Union home ministry.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, though it later denied its role.

Five days after the incident, the NIA began its investigation, following a visit to the site by its team. Officials confirmed that the NIA is now leading the probe. The agency plans to conduct a detailed assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and identify those responsible.

This move comes as intelligence agencies compiled a list of 14 local terrorists operating in the region. These individuals, aged between 20 and 40, are suspected of providing logistical support to foreign terrorists from Pakistan.

The police have already issued sketches of three terrorists and announced a reward of Rs. 20 lakh on their heads.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified their operations in Jammu and Kashmir to track down the terrorists behind the attack.