DG BSF reviews situation on border with Pakistan

Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday reviewed the security situation at the Samba and Kathua sectors of the international border (IB) with Pakistan.

The BSF DG arrived at frontier Head Quarters Jammu on two days visit of IB under BSF Jammu Frontier. On the first day of the visit, DG BSF visited the area of Samba and Kathua Sectors of IB and took stock of the situation.

DG BSF was accompanied by NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and other officers. Jamwal briefed the DG BSF about the complexities of management of the Jammu border under the prevailing current security scenario.

DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan. DG visited the critical areas of Basantar river, Tarnha Nallah, Bain Nallah and other areas of Samba, Kathua and Hiranagar border area and held discussions with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation.

DG BSF interacted with Jawans and was full of praise for BSF Jawans for their dedication towards the safeguarding of International Borders and also conveyed that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force.

He also said that the recent detection of tunnels shows the devotion toward duty for the motherland which ruins the ill motives of the counterpart. Motivated border men met their new chief with full enthusiasm and zeal with COVID-19 protocols and social distancing.