Devotees throng Puri for a glimpse of Lord Jagannth in gold costume

Lakhs of devotees on Sunday literally made a beeline to Puri to witness the “suna bhesa” (gold costume) of trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. Security agencies had a tough time restricting crowd movement.

The deities will give “darshan” to the devotees adorned in gold jewellery while seated in their respective chariots parked at the Lion’s gate of the 12th century Jagannath temple.

The Lords are adorned in gold jewellery on the 11th day of the bright fortnight of Asadha. They are adorned with different types of gold ornaments from head to toe. Lakhs of devotees, many of them from far-flung regions visit the pilgrim town every year to witness the unique spiritual event.

The deities will be adorned with gold jewellery weighing more than 200 kilograms, temple sources said, adding that sometimes the quantity of gold used in the annual rituals also changes.

Lord Jagannath holds a gold ‘chakra’ (wheel) in his right hand and silver ‘sankha’ (conch) in his left hand.

Balabhadra holds a gold ‘hala’ (plough) in his left hand and a golden ‘gada’ (mace) in his right hand, said Rabinarayan Mishra, a former administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

The deities are adorned with gold jewellery five times in a year. While four such events take place inside the temple, one suna besha is being organised while they are on chariots.

This is to give an opportunity to the devotees who are not allowed entry into the temple. Mostly foreigners and people belonging to different faiths take advantage of this suna besha, said servitors of the revered shrine.

According to temple records, the suna besha has been organised since the reign of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460. The king earned the gold after defeating other kingdoms and deposited them at the temple.