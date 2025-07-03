Devotee dies in stampede after tent collapses at MP’s Bageshwar Dham

A devotee died and around 10 others were injured when a tent collapsed, resulting in a stampede, at Hindu Seer Dhirendra Shastri’s Bageshwar Dham Peeth in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a large number of devotees had gathered at the Peeth situated in the Garha village to attend the morning Aarti (prayer).

It is suspected that the tent caved in due to the accumulation of rainwater on its roof.

A devotee, identified as Shyam Lal Kaushal of Mankapur village in Gonda district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, was struck on the head by a heavy iron rod that fell along with the tent. He succumbed to his injuries.

As the tent fell, panic struck the people, and a stampede took place. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the stampede.

According to Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya, the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem, and the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.