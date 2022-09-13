Development of J&K, not Article 370, Azad’s priority

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Tuesday, stressed the need to put development of Jammu and Kashmir in the forefront instead of living on the false hope of restoration of Article 370.

Azad spoke to media persons in Srinagar and met with delegations from south Kashmir.

The former MP, who has come under criticism after claiming that Article 370 would not return, said he is appealing political parties to put development of J&K on top of their agenda instead of harping on Article 370 that was abrogated three years ago by the Modi Government.

Urging the regional parties not to mislead people on the issue of Article 370, Azad said that appeals against abrogation of Article 370 are pending before the Supreme Court that only has the power to reverse the government’s action. No political leader can claim to get it restored.

“During past 75 years political parties have only raised slogans and not fulfilled any one of them. Much precious time has been lost in sloganeering and the need now is to focus on development. I respects all political leaders and regional and national parties. But my viewpoint on various issues cannot be changed through pressure tactics,” said Azad.

He reiterated that the party that he will form would focus on restoration of J&K’s statehood, security of land and jobs.

Azad said he has so far met more than 450 delegations from across J&K. “They expressed trust in “me”, he added.