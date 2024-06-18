Development of 44 cow shelters to be taken up in 15 UP districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on a significant initiative to promote cow protection by commencing the construction of 44 cow shelters called “Gau Sanrakshan Kendras” across various districts as part of the ongoing pursuit of integrated development of the state.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been directed to ensure the construction and development of these centres in 15 districts with an allocated budget of Rs 5.28 lakh, officials here said on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, cow protection centres will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12,000 each. These centres will be established in various locations including Anirudhpur, Mauchandpur, Sikora, Ambarpur, Karatauli, Manpur Ahiyapur, Churai Dalpatpur, Bans Bojh, Maheshpur Shiv Singh, and Shekhpur in Bareilly.

Additionally, shelters will be developed in Taura, Tikra Samad, Chhulamau, Kontha and Devmai of Unnao. Furthermore, development work will be completed in Shahbaznagar, Dhusgawan of Shahjahanpur, Bijwada, Kakaur, Agala Agari of Baghpat, Kadipur of Lakhimpur Kheri, Nunbai and Gujrajpur of Jalaun, Nadarmai of Kasganj and Barauta of Mathura.

Similarly, such centers will be set up in Sakin Shobhapur Munjabta, Aichauli and Nirayavali of Sambhal; Bannawa of Rae Bareli; Dakshingaon, Korari Lachchanshah, Khara and Tikramafi of Amethi; Barela Kamalpur, Kurseli and Uchwal of Hardoi, Jarauli and Bhadar of Fatehpur; Mohammadpur Mansukh, Raipur Khurd and Rajpur Milak of Moradabad; Khedi Adu and Kurra Chittarpur of Agra.