‘Developed India strikes back at provocateurs’: Yogi on crackdown on Pak terrorists

In a strong statement on ‘Operation Sindoor’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it a reflection of a developed India’s strength.

Referring to the air strikes on terrorist targets inside Pakistan by the Indian Army, he said India does not interfere in others’ matters, but if anyone threatens its internal security or citizens, the new India strikes back with full force.

“India now enters the enemy’s hideouts if needed,” he said, adding that the world witnessed this strength yesterday and will continue to see it in the future as well.

The CM was addressing an event organised to distribute appointment letters to 494 assistant teachers and 49 lecturers selected through a fair and transparent process by the UP Public Service Commission here on Thursday.

During the event, he appealed to all newly-appointed teachers to adapt to the changing world. “If we move forward with the times and prepare our youth according to today’s needs, we will remain relevant. But if we fall behind, the consequences will not only affect the current generation but also future ones, who may never forgive us. Teachers must become part of the present mission and lay the strong foundation of a developed India starting from their schools,” he added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for mini stadiums in 23 government inter colleges, with a total cost of Rs 4.92 crore on the occasion. Principals of five government secondary schools were awarded certificates for setting up Atal Tinkering Labs, while principals of another five government secondary schools received certificates for establishing ICT labs.

In his address, the chief minister emphasized the importance of innovation, research, and development in the education sector. “Teachers must focus on what changes they can bring to education, which techniques they can use to ensure that youth face no identity crisis and have a clear direction towards a bright future,” he said.

He encouraged teachers to study new teaching methods and make lessons engaging, suggesting that stories could be a great tool to keep students interested and make classes more lively.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the entire selection process for teachers had been completely fair and transparent. “There was no need for recommendations at any level,” he stated.