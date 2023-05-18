Despite natural, Odisha deprived of resources due to faulty policies: PM

Odisha is endowed with a vast natural wealth, but was deprived of its own resources due to faulty policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this on Thursday while laying the foundation stone for several railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in the coastal state via video conferencing.

The projects include flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah, laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations, dedication of 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha, doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul – Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur – Rourkela – Jharsuguda – Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali – Jhartarbha.

Highlighting the Centre’s resolve to develop the states in the eastern region, he said the 15th Finance Commission recommended higher budgets for states like Odisha and West Bengal.

“The Central government is paying full attention to ensure that Odisha can successfully combat natural calamities”, the prime minister said as he informed that the government has provided more than 8 thousand crore rupees to the state for disaster management and National Disaster Response Force.

People of Odisha and West Bengal are being presented the Vande Bharat Express today which is a symbol of modern and aspirational India. “India’s speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another”, Modi said as he noted that this pace can now be witnessed in the states of Odisha and West Bengal.

“Odisha is one of those states in the country where 100 per cent electrification of rail lines has been achieved,” the Prime Minister remarked as he informed that work is underway at a fast pace to achieve the same feat in West Bengal.

The mineral-rich state of Odisha will greatly benefit from the electrification of rail lines where pollution emanating from diesel engines will be significantly reduced and help in the industrial development of the state, he said.

Foundation stone has been laid for projects including the redevelopment and modernization of Puri and Cuttack Railway Stations, along with the dedication of doubling of rail lines in the region and 100 percent electrification of rail lines in Odisha.

The mineral-rich state of Odisha will greatly benefit from the electrification of rail lines where pollution emanating from diesel engines will be significantly reduced and help in the industrial development of the state.

Temples like Jagannath and places of pilgrimage like Puri where Prasad has been distributed for centuries and thousands of poor people are fed. He said in the same spirit initiatives like PM Garib Kalyan Scheme providing free ration to 80 crore people and schemes like Ayushman Card, Ujwalla, Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Awas Yojana.

The prime minister also highlighted that the Government reformed the mining policy keeping in mind the mineral wealth which led to the considerable increase in the revenue of all the states possessing mineral wealth.