Derek highlights Modi govt’s failures on its 11th year anniversary

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Monday highlighted the failures in fulfilling the promises made by the Modi government.

His remarks come on the day the NDA government completed 11 years of governance.

In his writing, the TMC MP addressed the dire state of the overall economy under BJP rule.

Derek claimed that it is merely grand promises, which have failed to materialize, characterizing Modi’s rule as filled with disappointment. In his writing, Derek highlighted the 15 promises made in the BJP’s manifesto for the 2024 elections, noting that even after a year, these commitments have not been fulfilled.

In a written statement, Derek O’Brien has stated, “The BJP made one promise out of 15, which was to address the issues of the middle class. However, in reality, the amount of household debt has doubled between 2014 and 2024. Meanwhile, financial savings have plummeted to their lowest level in the past 50 years.

“The promise of creating high-quality employment has also faltered. Due to a lack of job opportunities, many more people have been compelled to engage in agriculture since 2021, with currently 46 per cent of workers involved in this sector,” he added.

Derek has also targeted the BJP regarding the situation in Manipur.