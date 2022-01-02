Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Denied entry into class for wearing hijab, college girls in Karnataka’s Udipi approach District Collector

Denied entry into class for wearing hijab, college girls in Karnataka’s Udipi approach District Collector

Five girls who were stopped from entering the classroom were part of the delegation.

ANI | Udupi | January 2, 2022 12:37 pm

Udipi, hijab, classroom

Representational Image: iStock

A government college in Karnataka’s Udupi on Saturday allegedly prevented some students from entering the classroom wearing hijab, according to district authorities.

“Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom,” said a student of the college.

Later, a delegation including some students of the college along with some members of the Islamic Organization of India approached District Collector Kurma Rao regarding the incident.

Five girls who were stopped from entering the classroom were part of the delegation.

The collector said he spoke to the principal of the college regarding the issue.

“We were told to bring our parents to college but when they arrived, school authorities made them wait for some three to four hours,” said a student.

“Everything was fine before we started wearing the hijab but now we are being discriminated in this manner,” said another student.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Prices of hijab, turban jump in Afghanistan with Taliban's return
Bangladesh: Huawei donates digital equipment to develop smart class
New child-friendly furnitures in UP primary schools