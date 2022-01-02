Denied entry into class for wearing hijab, college girls in Karnataka’s Udipi approach District Collector

A government college in Karnataka’s Udupi on Saturday allegedly prevented some students from entering the classroom wearing hijab, according to district authorities.

“Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom,” said a student of the college.

Later, a delegation including some students of the college along with some members of the Islamic Organization of India approached District Collector Kurma Rao regarding the incident.

Five girls who were stopped from entering the classroom were part of the delegation.

The collector said he spoke to the principal of the college regarding the issue.

“We were told to bring our parents to college but when they arrived, school authorities made them wait for some three to four hours,” said a student.

“Everything was fine before we started wearing the hijab but now we are being discriminated in this manner,” said another student.