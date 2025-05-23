Demand for UP products increases in world; export reaches Rs 1,70,340 cr in 8 years

During the eight-year tenure of the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a historic surge in exports, with more than doubling to Rs 1,70,340.95 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 88,967.42 crore in 2017-18.

This remarkable growth is attributed to the double-engine government’s focused export policies, increased global demand for UP products, and strengthening of the state’s industrial infrastructure.

UP’s diverse range of products now reaches over 100 countries, placing the state among India’s top exporter states.

UP MSME Secretary Pranjal Yadav highlighted here on Friday that under Chief Minister Adityanath’s leadership, demand for UP’s products has surged worldwide, especially in markets like the US, the UAE, France, Spain, Russia, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and China.

Significant export growth has been recorded in key sectors such as electrical machinery, apparel, pharmaceuticals, carpets, leather, fertilizers, and more. Electrical machinery exports alone skyrocketed to Rs 38,756.50 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 4,056.38 crore in 2017-18.

Other notable export increases include Automobiles: Rs 18,505.29 crore (2023-24)from Rs 14,737.85 crore (2017-18); Pharmaceuticals: Rs 14,053.62 crore from Rs 9,114.30 crore; Nuclear machinery and boilers: to Rs 7,297.03 crore from Rs 3,275.80 crore, Plastic products: to Rs 6,727.13 crore from Rs 4,890.80 crore; Iron and steel: to Rs 5,667.70 crore from Rs 3,855.69 crore and Carpets to Rs 5,516.06 crore from Rs 4,048.12 crore.

Exports in Leather products increased to Rs 4,695.24 crore from Rs 3,271.58 crore, and Garments, to Rs 4,352.33 crore from Rs 1,417.32 crore.