Demand for Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar hints at leadership change in Bihar

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar on Sunday. Last month, Union Minister Giriraj Singh had also called on the Central government to bestow the highest civilian award of the country upon the Bihar Chief Minister.

The growing demand for such a lifetime achievement award for a serving chief minister has strengthened speculation that the BJP-led NDA wants Nitish Kumar to retire from active politics.

Since the Bihar assembly elections are due later this year, speculations are rife that the saffron party wants Kumar to join the ‘Margdarshak Mandal’ and pave the way for the BJP to lead the NDA in Bihar.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony on the Republic Day, Manjhi said Nitish has been working hard for Bihar’s development despite several obstacles.

He has achieved significant success in his endeavour to develop the state on several social parameters, be it the uplift of women, education sector, health facilities, roads and power generation.

In a state where everyone is promoting their families, Nitish never promoted dynastic politics. In fact, he called the entire Bihar his family. He deserves Bharat Ratna or any other award of similar stature, said Manjhi.

People were surprised when firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who is seen as a bete noire of Nitish Kumar, also demanded Bharat Ratna for the JDU leader.

In December, he praised the efforts made by Nitish Kumar saying it is necessary for such a person to be rewarded. He should be honoured with any post or coveted award like Bharat Ratna.

The demand to give Bharat Ratna to Nitish Kumar was first raised by the JDU. Sanjay Jha, JDU National Executive President, had said in his statement that Nitish Kumar should get Bharat Ratna.

JDU workers had also demanded Bharat Ratna by releasing posters outside the JDU office.

However, the growing demand has not gone down well in JDU circles. The party has realised that it might work against Nitish Kumar’s prospects to lead the NDA in the 2025 assembly election.

Reacting to the demand, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that Nitish Kumar does not need an award. He is in the league of global leaders.

He has been named among the top 100 global thinkers and also called a Climate Leader at a climate change roundtable hosted by the UN Secretary-General.

Even PM Narendra Modi has placed him in the league of top socialist leaders like Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes.

Whether the Central government accepts the growing demand of Bharat Ratna for Nitish or not, it has started a debate that there are concerted efforts to change the NDA leadership in Bihar.