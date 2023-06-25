Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Delhi woman, Sakshi Arora electrocuted to death at New Delhi railway station

Delhi woman, Sakshi Arora electrocuted to death at New Delhi railway station

The victim is identified as Sakshi Ahuja who was accompanied by her husband at the time of the incident.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 25, 2023 12:37 pm

Woman electrocuted to death named Sakshi Ahuja (photo:Instagram)

Advertisement

A tragic incident happened when a woman was electrocuted to death on the New Delhi railway station premises on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Sakshi Arora. This horrific incident happened due to water logging in the station premises.

According to the Delhi Police, the forensic team is present on the spot and the body was examined by the team and then sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for post-mortem. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

The victim Sakshi was accompanied by her husband at the time of the incident. The couple was planning to board a train at the railway station before the tragedy struck. The victim’s family has accused the electricity department as well as the railway station management department of their negligence resulting in her death.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

New Delhi holds key to solutions in Kashmir: Bukhari
Massive Hike in Flight Fares from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad & Delhi as Demand Goes Up
Software & portal to facilitate cooperative societies’ activities from 26 June

Advertisement