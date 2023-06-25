Delhi woman, Sakshi Arora electrocuted to death at New Delhi railway station

A tragic incident happened when a woman was electrocuted to death on the New Delhi railway station premises on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Sakshi Arora. This horrific incident happened due to water logging in the station premises.

According to the Delhi Police, the forensic team is present on the spot and the body was examined by the team and then sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for post-mortem. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

The victim Sakshi was accompanied by her husband at the time of the incident. The couple was planning to board a train at the railway station before the tragedy struck. The victim’s family has accused the electricity department as well as the railway station management department of their negligence resulting in her death.