Delhi water crisis : SC directs UYRB to hold emergency meeting of all stakeholder states on June 5

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to hold an emergency meeting of all stakeholder states on June 5 to resolve the water crisis faced by the residents of Delhi.

The top court posted the plea of Delhi government seeking additional water from neighbouring Haryana on June 6 for hearing and sought minutes of the meeting and suggestions on the steps taken.

The development comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh as the national capital faces a severe water crisis.

“This unprecedented surge in temperature has led to an extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from neighbouring states, precipitating a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis,” the Delhi government said in the plea.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi has taken all administrative measures to ensure optimisation, rationing and targeted supply of water in the national capital; yet, the shortage of water remains acute and it is clear, by all indicators, that the NCT of Delhi is in dire need of additional water,” the plea added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a request for the release of additional water to the national capital.

In a letter to the chief minister of the neighbouring state, she told him to continue to release the additional water for one month, till the monsoon arrives, so that Delhiites don’t have to face scarcity of water during the peak summer.

Besides, Atishi also wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, urging him to release additional water into the Yamuna for at least one month.