Kerala Christian forum moves SC in support of Waqf Amendment Act

Taking up the cause of the Munambam residents facing eviction threat following the Waqf board staking claim over their land and residents, the Christian Alliance and Association for Social Action (CASA) has moved the Supreme Court in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

Filing an impleadment petition in connection with the petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the CASA has become the first organization from Kerala to approach the top court in support of the Act.

The petition was filed by Kevin Peter, state president of the CASA. In its petition, the CASA stated that the outcome of the case would have a direct bearing on the interests of hundreds of Christian families in Munambam. It sought to be included as a respondent in the case, citing the plight of over 600 families residing in Munambam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, whose land has been declared Waqf property without due process.

The CASA contended that the residents have lawfully possessed and occupied the 400-acre land for decades, based on valid sale deeds and revenue records. The unilateral classification of the land as Waqf property has stripped the residents of their revenue and property rights, impacting their ability to access loans or carry out basic legal transactions.

It asserted that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are a crucial step in preventing such arbitrary actions.