The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a petition that sought collection of bodies of those who died during the unprecedented violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

The Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel agreed to hear the plea after lawyer Mehmood Paracha mentioned the matter.

Violence erupted between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday. At least 34 persons have been killed so far and over 250 injured in the violence.

After the violence, families of those who died found it hard to retrieve the bodies from violence spots, shift the corpses to hospitals and even get custody of the bodies after autopsies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the high court had ordered safe passage for collection of body of deceased, setting up of adequate number of helplines, shelter to people who have been displaced among other things.

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.