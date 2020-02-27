A controversy has erupted over the alleged role of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the killing Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma in the Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi.

Sharma’s battered body was fished out from a drain near his home in the riot-hit area.

The dead IB staffer’s family has alleged Tahir Hussain’s supporters brutally assaulted Sharma and killed him.

People in the neighbourhood have also alleged that the AAP leader played an active role in the riots that engulfed the area since Sunday.

As allegations mounted, Hussain claimed his innocence in a video statement.

In the video released on Wednesday, Tahir Hussain claimed that he too was a victim of the violence that broke out in several parts of northeast Delhi.

In the video, the AAP leader identifies himself and goes on to state, “I want to say that all the news being spread and shown about me is totally false. It is all dirty politics being played against me. Ever since Kapil Mishra made his provocative speech, the situation in Delhi has worsened. Stone-pelting is going on in several places and many other things that are being reported. All this happened here too, and we responded fast and called up the police. A huge crowd broke my office gate, climbed my terrace. I asked for help from the police and they reached a few hours later and then the situation was brought under control.”

This is AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, victim of mob violence and was rescued by Police two days ago. A mob took over his house and used it to launch attacks and He has not returned to his home since. But BJP is labelling him as a rioter. Must watch his statement pic.twitter.com/X29DtHE5j7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) February 26, 2020

Chand Bagh is among the several regions of the national capital that have been rocked by violence after clashes between groups supporting and opposed to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the last few days.

According to reports, Ankit, who had returned from work on Tuesday evening, went out to see that was happening in his locality where he was caught by the protesters. The IB officer’s brother claimed that the former was stabbed and dumped in the drain.

Condoling the death of the IB officer, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier tweeted, “Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering.”

At least 34 people have been killed and over 250 injured in the violence that erupted in the northeast part of the national capital sending shockwaves across the nation.