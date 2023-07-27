Delhi University admissions: B.Com most preferred; Kirori Mal most sought after college

CUET has been a game changer for all undergraduates and students seeking higher education. In the current admission cycle at the University of Delhi, there has been a substantial increase in the number of applicants, reaching a staggering 2,45,239, as opposed to the 1.7 lakh candidates who applied last year. Delhi University admissions cycle is one of the most sought after ones in the country.

For the second consecutive year of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) programme retains its position as the top choice among students, attracting approximately 72,769 applicants. Following closely behind are programs like English Honours, Political Science, and History.

The college preferences for the most B Com registrations are listed as –

After the closure of registration on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Wednesday at 5 pm, Kirori Mal College (KMC) emerged as the most favoured institution, garnering an overwhelming response of about 1,61,533 applicants. Following closely behind were Hindu College and Hansraj College, with approximately 1,58,548 and 1,57,162 applicants, respectively, making them popular choices among the student applicants.

B Com continues to be the most favoured course, validating the last year’s CUET data as well. The previous year, Ram Jas College received 56,996 applications for B Com, and this is followed by Kirori Mal College, with 56,920 applications. Thus, last year’s tradition continues to savour the students’ love for commerce.

The commerce stream has gained momentum among students at the University of Delhi due to the significant boost provided by banking, insurance, pension funds, and venture capital opportunities for startups. This has led to a preference for pursuing BCom as it opens doors to diverse and promising career prospects in the field of commerce and finance.

Here is the list of some top DU colleges offering B Com courses for undergraduates: