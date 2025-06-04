Delhi to host India-Central Asia Dialogue on June 6, focus on regional security challenges

New Delhi has invited the foreign ministers of five countries–the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for the 4th meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue here on 6 June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

The dialogue assumes significance, especially in the wake of the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians and Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will host the foreign ministers of these five countries here on Friday where the ministers will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation.

Advertisement

They will also share perspectives on challenges to regional security and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The foreign ministers will also participate in the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting being held on 5 June by the MEA in collaboration with FICCI,” the MEA said on Wednesday.

The third meeting of the Dialogue was hosted by India in New Delhi in December 2021.

India and Central Asia, in each other’s ‘Extended Neighbourhood’, enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia old cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue is a manifestation of mutual interest on the part of India and the Central Asian countries to forge even closer, wider and stronger partnership in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding.