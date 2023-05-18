Delhi riots: SC notice to Delhi police on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Delhi Police on the bail plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid. Umar Khalid was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in February 2020 the North East Delhi riots.

Seeking a reply from the police on the detainee’s bail plea, a bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli posted the matter after six weeks for further consideration.

Khalid has approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him.

Khalid, arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, in the high court had sought bail on grounds that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence in the city’s north-east area nor any “conspiratorial connection” with any other accused in the case. The Delhi police had opposed the bail plea of Khalid.

He had approached the top court challenging the high court dismissing his plea for bail. He was denied bail by the trial court in March 2022.

Khalid was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as under the different provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Besides Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were booked under the stringent law in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.