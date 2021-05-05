Amid shortage of Oxygen for the Covid infected patients admitted in the hospitals, the national capital received 555 metric tonnes of Oxygen on Tuesday.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha addressing a digital press conference on Wednesday said that the city’s hospitals struggled with a shortage in the supply of the life-saving gas amid a spurt in coronavirus cases.

“A day after Delhi High Court came down heavily on the Centre for oxygen supply to Delhi, it received 555 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen as against the requirement of 976 MT, which is the highest till now,” Chadha said.

He said, “However, this oxygen was not made available from regular sources but from an ad hoc arrangement. We did not receive it from our regular sources but Centre arranged it from other states and gave Delhi the oxygen that was being sent elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Chadha told the press that Delhi government received 48 SOS calls regarding oxygen shortage and cylinders not being refilled, and they were addressed.

“We supplied 36.40 tonnes of oxygen to address SOS calls. These hospitals had a total of 4,036 oxygen-supported beds. It means, we helped save 4,036 lives,” Chadha added.