A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Nirman Bhawan in the central Delhi on Monday morning, however, no casualties or injuries has been reported so far.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, after a call was received regarding the fire at 9:01 am to douse off the flames. The fire was brought under control soon after.

Nirman Bhawan is a key building of the Central government housing various offices of several ministries and organisations like that of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Estates, Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, Central Public Works Department etc.

“The fire was caused due to a printer in one of the government offices on the fourth floor of the building. The fire was brought under control in merely 15 minutes,” an official of the Delhi Fire Service was quoted by IANS as saying.

This fire incident if not brought under control on time could have resulted in massive damage to life and property and more importantly, while the country is dealing with a health crisis, if the flames would have reached the office of the Health Ministry, a lot of data could have been destroyed causing irreplaceable damage.

This was the second incident of fire in the national capital in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, a fire broke out at an Army Canteen in the Sadar Bazar area, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the flame and control the situation.

While in the NCR region, fire broke out at an export company’s factory located in Noida Sector 64 in the early hours of Monday. 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The intensity of fire increased by the morning following which the fire officials had to call in for extra support.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi’s Tughlakabad area last week leaving at least 1500 shanties burnt and hundreds of occupants homeless. No casualty is reported in that incident as well.

The police and fire department reached the spot after receiving a call at round 12.30 am. 28 fire engines reached the spot and all the residents were rescued soon after, even as most of them were sleeping at that time, according to a fire department official.

In yet another incident that day, a fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram.