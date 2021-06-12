We all know that Delhi suffered a shortage of oxygen supply in the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.Now, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking steps to make sure that such a situation does not arise in the future.

It is to be noted that there are as many as 27 oxygen plants so far in Delhi. Out of the total, 22 oxygen plants with a combined capacity of 17 metric tonnes were installed in 9 different hospitals on Saturday. To ensure adequate oxygen storage, 13 more oxygen plants will be installed in different healthcare centres by July.

“During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which actually for Delhi was the fourth wave, the city faced difficulties in getting oxygen supply. Delhi is not an industrial state and it has no oxygen production units. We had to be dependent on other states. Delhi does not even have oxygen supplying tankers. We have learned from our mistakes in the last wave and have decided to prepare for a third wave at every step,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Normally, Delhi’s average medical oxygen consumption is round 150-200 metric tonnes per day but during the peak of the second wave it went up to 700 metric tonnes to meet the needs of unprecedented number of daily Covid patients in a critical stage.

“Delhi does not have an oxygen storage system and we do not want to take Delhi to the same situation again, if a third wave comes. The Delhi government is preparing for a third wave in full swing.” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal had earlier said that that people between 18-44 age group will also be included in – ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahaan Vaccine’ from June 21 as the Centre has announced to provide Covid jabs for youth free of cost.