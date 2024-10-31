Delhi Pollution: “Celebrate Diwali with diyas and not by burning crackers”, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday spoke about Delhi pollution and preparations that the Delhi government would be following post Diwali.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Environment Minister said, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains under ‘very poor’ category. Some areas in particular, the AQI level is extremely high. Rai also mentioned that Diwali is going to be celebrated tonight, hence it is an important night for Delhi and its people. He also requested that people should avoid burning crackers in order to control pollution in the state.

“Delhi air quality is ‘persists under very poor’ category. In Some areas in particular, the AQI level is high. Today being Diwali, tonight is extremely important for us. If all of us together have to celebrate Diwali in high spirits, by lighting Diyas and distribute sweets. But keep in mind one thing that we have to avoid burning crackers so that the children and elderly people at our homes could breathe easily and be safe. The pollution caused by crackers should not harm anyone,” he said.

Gopal Rai further mentioned that he thinks that if the people in Delhi plan on avoiding of burning crackers, Delhi would not witness any smog a day after Diwali, that we see every year.

“I think if people in Delhi plan on avoiding burning crackers, we would not see any smog post Diwali, that usually people in Delhi witness every year. I request everyone to avoid crackers and the pollution caused by it so that we can save everyone at home,” he added.

On asked about the selling of crackers in the city, Delhi Environment Minister said Delhi Police patrolling at night would be increased. We have been tracking people selling crackers and the team on ground are trying to control the situation.

As far as selling of crackers are concerned, the Delhi Police team are on ground is working to control the situation. Patrolling would be increased at night for safety reasons. But I still want to say, why is it important to burn crackers? I think and believe, as human beings it is our duty to not pollute the city.

Furthermore, Gopal Rai told ANI, that the Delhi government is trying to monitor every situation. He then said that the state government would take necessary steps according to the circumstances that would be faced.

“Such incidents (of bursting firecrackers) are coming to notice and the police are working on them on the ground. Such incidents happening at night will also be stopped. I believe it is more important than police enforcement that we all fulfil our duty to humanity. We are trying to monitor every situation. And whatever the circumstance would be, Delhi government would take necessary steps,” he said.

Diwali is known as the ‘Festival of Lights.’ Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

President Murmu said that Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm, noting that the festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.