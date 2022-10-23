Delhi pollution: Delhi’s struggle for quality air continues. The city’s air quality on Sunday remained in ‘poor’ category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 266. In some areas of the national capital, the air quality was found to be very poor.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the ‘poor’ category at 266, and ‘very poor’ in the Delhi University area with AQI at 329.

The air quality was in the ‘poor’ category in Mathura Road and Lodhi Road areas with AQI at 293 and 218 respectively on Sunday morning. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 110 in the ‘poor’ and 237 in the ‘moderate’ category of air respectively.

Noida’s overall air quality also found to be in ‘very poor’ category with the AQI at 311. However, the air quality in Gurugram stood in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 139.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

SAFAR also advised the sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and take more breaks and do less intense activities.

“Asthmatics should keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if (they) get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue,” said SAFAR in its advisory.

The air quality in the national capital on Saturday also remained in the ‘poor’ category as Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog that covered the city in the morning. The pollution level deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category with an overall AQI at 262, as per the SAFAR.

The Delhi government on Friday announced the ‘Red Light on Gaadi Off’ campaign to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital. Just like the previous year, the campaign will start from October 28 after Diwali.

Through the campaign, which proved to be a huge success in the past as well in spreading awareness about vehicular pollution, public representatives and officials motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at the red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

Giving more details at a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: “First phase of ‘Red Light on Gaadi Off’ campaign will run from October 28 to November 28. We will make commuters aware about vehicular pollution through various means. The campaign will run mainly on 100 crowded intersections.”

The air quality in the city is also affected because of stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year. There are provisions for fines and jail terms in case of violation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had said that Delhi-NCR’s AQI is likely to be 300 plus on October 22. The CAQM in its tweet said that air quality will move towards ‘very poor’ and further actions under Stage I will be intensified.

“All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP – ‘Very POOR’ Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned,” reads the tweet from CAQM.