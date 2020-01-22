As the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is round the corner, the Congress has finalized list of 40 star campaigners for Delhi assembly elections, which includes the names of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The grand old party has also listed Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner. However, the surprise inclusion is Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab minister, who resigned after differences with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has also been included in the list. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states – capt Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, V. Narayanasamy have also been assigned to campaign for the party in capital elections. The list also includes four film stars turned politicians – Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Khushbu Sunder and Naghma Morarji.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nadeem Javed, Kirti Azad, Ragini Nayak with the former chief ministers – Harish Rawat and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also in the list.

While, the young leaders Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Randeep Surjewala will also take part in the campaign, former union minister Shashi Tharoor too is being roped in for Delhi elections to counter the AAP narrative.

On Monday the party released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from the New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Saturday. Apart from Sabharwal, the other candidates in the list are Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli (SC), Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

Congress, which governed the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time contest the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Polling in the Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

The party is contesting on 66 seats in Delhi elections trying to regain its lost ground as the outgoing assembly did not have any Congress member.

Banking on 15 years rule of Sheila Dikshit who has been given prominence in the theme song of the Congress campaign however, the biggest surprise is the exclusion of Sandeep Dikshit, a two-time MP, from the list.