Delhi polls: Shah promises to open “Sheesh Mahal” for public viewing if BJP wins

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday promised to open the “Sheesh Mahal”, a term used by BJP for Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence when he was the CM, for public viewing if the saffron party comes to power in Delhi.

Addressing an election rally in Delhi’s Jangpura assembly constituency, Shah slammed the former Delhi chief minister for misusing public funds to build a “Sheesh Mahal” for himself. Advertisement

“In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car, or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and a bungalow as well. He was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the ‘Sheesh Mahal’… To whom do these crores belong? It belongs to the people of Delhi,” the home minister said. Advertisement

He added, “I promise that we will open the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for public viewing… After Kejriwal indulged in corruption worth crores of rupees, should he be voted to power again?”

Shah also attacked senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam. He also took a dig at Sisodia for changing his constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura.

“Manish Sisodia (AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency) has come here. You should ask him, what did he do that he had to leave Patparganj (constituency)? He thinks he can make false promises here now after deceiving the people of Patparganj ?” he asked.

The home minister continued: “As Deputy CM, he did one thing: he opened liquor shops near all temples, schools, and gurudwaras. There is only one education minister in the country who went to jail in a liquor scam.”



Assembly elections in the national capital Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The BJP is hoping to dislodge AAP from power in Delhi. The AAP, on the other hand, is eying a third straight term.