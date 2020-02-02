The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today demanded the Election Commission (EC) to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday created controversy as he came to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 8 as he opened an all-out attack on the anti-CAA protests. He took a swipe at the Delhi government headed by AAP’s president Arvind Kejriwal, saying it “supplies biryani” to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has emerged as an epicenter of the anti-CAA protest where the protesters are sitting since December 15 demanding the government to withdraw the law.

“Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi.According to a (BIS) survey, the Delhi government is making its people drink poisonous water. But it is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city,” UP CM said at one of the he held in Delhi on Saturday.

Yogi Adityanath also said that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, “we have been identifying every terrorist and feeding them goli (bullets) instead of biryani”.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh today also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks. Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

“If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday,” Singh said.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 which will be a tripartite contest between AAP, Congress, and BJP. BJP has launched heavy attacks on the anti-CAA protesters in the national capital, specifically, Shaheen Bagh during its election campaigns.

Earlier, in January BJP Union State Minister Anurag Thakur and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were banned from campaigning for 72 hours and 96 hours respectively. This is the second time in this Assembly election that BJP faced a campaign ban against its leaders as earlier, Kapil Mishra was also banned by EC for making controversial tweets on Shaheen Bagh and Delhi Assembly polls.

BJP had complained to the Election Commission (EC) on January 30 against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of doing the election campaign in the guise of anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi.

In its complaint, the BJP also demanded from the EC that the expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against CAA must be added to the expenditure accounts of the respective AAP candidates. It supported its claim by saying that these are turning out to be proxy election campaigns in the guise of protests.