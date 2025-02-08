Delhi poll outcome would’ve been different if Cong-AAP had allied: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said if INDIA bloc partners — the Congress and the AAP — had allied, the outcome of the Delhi assembly elections would have been very different.

“Both the Congress and AAP have the same political opponent, namely the BJP, but unfortunately, they chose to fight individually rather than join forces. Had Congress and AAP been together, the results may have been different. If they had been together then the BJP’s defeat must have been confirmed in the first hour of counting itself,” Raut said.

Raut alleged that the Election Commission of India has been turning a blind eye to serious concerns, including voter list fraud and the new “Maharashtra

pattern” which has been implemented in Delhi.

“We held a press conference to discuss the attitude of the Election Commission and the government regarding the elections. How fraud is happening in the

voter list and how this new Maharashtra pattern has been created. I also said that the Maharashtra pattern has been implemented in Delhi as well,” Raut said.

“The Election Commission was sitting with its eyes closed. The 39 lakh votes that have increased in Maharashtra in five months will now shift to Bihar, and some will go to Delhi,” Raut said.

“The Prime Minister was in Delhi for 10 years but he could never win Delhi. His last wish may be that he should win Delhi while he is in politics. So, efforts are being made to win Delhi by going to any extent,” Raut said.

Raut accused the BJP of using “forced voting” to get votes. “You think people are voting for BJP? Nobody wants to vote for BJP. This is fraud. This is forced

voting,” Raut said.