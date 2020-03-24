With various queries and rumours circulating around the national capital regarding the lockdown, the Delhi police on Tuesday tweeted that it would be replying to all these queries through social media.

“Hi! Delhi, If you have any question on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and we will answer it for you,” Delhi police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

“#StayAtHomeSaveLives,” the tweet added.

In order to overcome the coronavirus epidemic, the lockdown on Monday saw little impact in Delhi even as Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava issued orders to strictly follow section 144.

The order issued from Delhi Police Headquarters said that those working in private institutions in Delhi will be mandatorily required to take a ‘curfew-pass’.