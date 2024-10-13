Delhi Police team to visit Mumbai regarding Baba Siddique’s murder

A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell is likely to visit Mumbai in the wake of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, sources said on Sunday.

They said the team comprising four members will look for any possible links of the accused with anti-social elements of the national capital.

Siddique was associated with Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He was shot on Saturday in Mumbai’s Bandra and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The Mumbai Police has launched a probe and is exploring all angles in their investigation.

Meanwhile, after reports of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the murder, police have beefed up security of certain important persons in the city.

Two of the accused have been arrested so far, while the cops are after the third person, who is on the run.

The weapon involved in the crime was recovered by police, while Mumbai Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law in the murder of the NCP leader.