Delhi Police’s North West DCP Vijayanta Arya suspended 37 policemen on a charge of dereliction of duty on Eid ul-Adha on Saturday.

All the suspended cops were sent to the district Police lines.

The policemen were supposed to be on duty at various spots during the festival but at least 37 were found missing. The matter was put up to senior police officers after which the action was taken.

“The policemen showed a callous attitude and remained absent from their duties around 5 am on an important festival day. Hence, 37 of them were suspended and sent to the lines with immediate effect,” a senior police officer was quoted by IANS as saying.

For the smooth celebrations of the festival amid the pandemic, the Delhi Police has been organizing meetings at police station-level with the members of the Muslim community.

The arrangement has been made by authorities in all districts in the capital to ensure proper celebrations amid safety precautions.