Why Delhi police is scanning social media ?

Delhi police are monitoring social media to curb the spread of misinformation in the wake of the violence that erupted in the Jahangirpuri area, while also stating that action will be taken against culprits attempting to disturb the peace, said Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana today.

“Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours,” Asthana said.

Asthana also said that action will be taken against any person found guilty in the violence.

The police commissioner further informed that nine people sustained injuries in the violence, which included police personnel who were deployed on the duty.