Delhi Police registers case after Pro-Khalistan graffiti found written on Kashmiri Gate flyover

Amid India-Canada row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, pro-Khalistnai graffiti was found written on the wall of Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate flyover on Wednesday. The Delhi police have removed the graffiti and registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident comes in the backdrop of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of India’s link to the killing of Nijjar. It also comes a day after a massive NIA crackdown on the nexus of criminal syndicate in India and Khalistani terrorists based in Canada and Pakistan.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found written on the wall at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate flyover on 27th September has been removed. Delhi Police have registered a case in the matter. pic.twitter.com/TKd3Ij4WFk Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

Earlier this month, several metro stations in the national capital were defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti ahead of the G20 summit. According to police, the graffiti was written by people associated with proscribed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a front for the separatist Khalistan Group.

The latest incident has occurred days after the NIA seized properties of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Punjab under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA confiscated his Chandigarh residence and agricultural land in his ancestral village of Khankot in Punjab. Pannun is wanted in India in a terrorism-related case registered against him in 2020, the same year he was designated a terrorist.

“1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a ‘proclaimed offender’ in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, dated September 14, 2023. This is for information of general public,” an NIA notice pasted outside his home and agricultural land read.