In view of the grand swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory.

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi tomorrow, at Ramlila Maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open to the public. All cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.

As per the advisory, general parking for cars will be inside and behind the Civic Centre. Parking for buses would be on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat Parking, Shanti Van Parking, Service roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements. OB vans will be parked on the footpath of JLN Marg.

No commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed from:

1. Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev chowk via JLN Marg

2. Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg

3. Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road

4. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ marg

5. DDU Minto road towards Kamla market chowk via Vivekanand marg

6. Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover

The traffic regulation will be in place in the area of Ramlila Ground from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to reports, around 3,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary will be deployed in the national capital. There will be a CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to Ramlila ground, said the Delhi Police. The oath-taking ceremony will start at 10 am.

Kejriwal on Tuesday became the Chief Minister-elect for the third time as the AAP bagged 62 of 70 seats — far more than the majority mark but five less than in 2015.

The opposition BJP got eight seats — up from three in 2015, while the Congress remained at zero.

The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for its national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister. All the Kejriwal government ministers retained their seats with a decent margin, though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saw a see-saw battle before he was declared winner from his Patparganj seat in east Delhi.

Kejriwal is the second person after Congress leader Sheila Dikshit to become the Chief Minister of the city for the third time.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has extended an open invitation to the common man in the city for the oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in function. However, PM Modi will not be in the city as he will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects.

Seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs have also been invited.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has “invited” the teachers and principals of schools to the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan, saying the educators have been the architect of the Delhi’s transformation in the past five years.

This has, however, come in for sharp criticism from the BJP, which has termed it as as a “Tughlaqi farmaan”.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi with effect from Sunday.

Kovind also appointed the Cabinet Ministers — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

President also accepted the registration of Kejriwal and his Cabinet from the last term.