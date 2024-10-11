Delhi Police issues look-out circulars to 3 people in drug seizure case

The Delhi Police has issued look-out circulars to at least three people in connection with the seizure of 200 kg cocaine from Ramesh Nagar area of West Delhi, officials said on Friday. The police suspect that the drug syndicate was operating from abroad.

Earlier, they had issued a lookout circular against the alleged kingpin of the drug syndicate who is believed to be staying in Dubai. He was allegedly running the illegal business with the help of Tushar Goyal, who was arrested on October 2.

The city police on Thursday seized 200 kg of cocaine from an unused shop in Ramesh Nagar which was packed in packets of snacks.

The seizure was part of the consignment of the cartel that the police had busted in the national capital earlier on October 2 and seized more than 560 kg of cocaine, which was one of the largest drug seizures in recent years.

The seized drug was to be distributed across the nation and was recovered from a godown.