Delhi Police busts interstate drug syndicate, seize 52 kgs of marijuana

With the arrest of a 28-year-old man, the Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an interstate drug syndicate and recovered around 52 kgs of marijuana hidden in a cavity built under the rear seat and dickey of the car.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of district Bhojpur, Bihar.

According to police, information regarding delivery of consignment containing narcotics (ganja) was received and it was also established that this consignment of contraband is being transported in a Toyota Corolla car.

“The suspect was trailed through extensive surveillance and his route from Odisha to Delhi was chalked out. It was established that he regularly commutes but registration number of suspected cars could not be established. Through more inputs, his movement was continuously followed up and it was established that the consignment was supposed to reach the area of Bhalswa,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

Accordingly, based on the information shared by the advance team following the car’s route, the second team laid a trap on service road, near Bhalswa Jheel and intercepted the suspected Toyota Corolla car.

“Subsequently, the driver of the car was arrested. On a detailed search of the car, it was found that the dickey of the car is smaller than its normal size. Further a hidden cavity under the rear seat covered with wooden plate and fixed with screws, specially designed for the purpose of concealing the contraband was revealed,” said the Special CP.

“After removal of the wooden plate, around 52 Kg Marijuana (Ganja) was recovered from the cavity of the car,” said the official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that one Chandan alias Arvind Kumar (buyer/receiver) handed over the Toyota Corolla car to Neeraj with directions to meet him at Phulbani, Odisha.

“Thereafter, Chandan went to Phulbani by train to purchase Ganja and finalise the deal with one supplier. Neeraj reached Phulbani by road in an aforesaid car and handed over the same to Chandan. Ganja was loaded in the car and it was handed over to Neeraj for supplying it in different locations in Delhi,” said the official.

“Chandan also returned to Delhi by train and shared the location on the mobile phone of the accused Neeraj to hand over the same car to him. After reaching Delhi, however, Neeraj was nabbed,” said the official.