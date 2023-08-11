Delhi-NCR weather forecast: Cloudy sky, breeze till Sunday; light showers expected from August 14

New Delhi, August 11: Delhiites will enjoy cloudy weather over the weekend as per the prediction of the weather office. The Met predicted a relatively wet weekend ahead. The week will start with rainfall says Met Department. As breezy winds loom above the city’s sky on the weekend, the city may welcome light showers in certain areas on Monday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the city is expected to have a cloudy sky with heavy winds until Sunday. The cloudy conditions will be followed by light to moderate showers on Monday.

Delhi has been experiencing warm days with humidity for the past week. Residents of the city may finally get relief from the heat as the weather organization forecasts a pleasant end to the week with the breeze. The city observed maximum temperatures of 33 degree Celsius on Friday.

The Weather office claims that the weather will be continued by light to moderate showers on Monday. ” The city might experience some light breeze and showers in isolated areas. Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior official at IMD informed ” The forecasts predicts cloudy skies and light winds on the weekend”.

On Saturday, the temperature may range between 28 degrees and 35 degrees. The highest temperature will lie between 34 to degrees while lowest temperatures may be between 26 to 27 degrees. On Monday, Delhi may experience light showers in some areas offering a change in the warm conditions of the city.

Rainfall is also expected in northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand , Bihar, Sikkim while moderate rains may be observed in some areas in Delhi-NCR. Parts of the NCR like Ghaziabad observed downpour previously in the week on Thursday. The Air Quality Index of the city on Friday was reported to be 117. This is considered to fall in the moderate category.