The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the national capital and the adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

“Southwest Monsoon further advances over some more parts of west Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana today dated 25.06.2020,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The monsoon rains are very critical for the farmers as the majority of the net-sown area does not have any form of irrigation.

The IMD, in its long-range monsoon forecast, had predicted good rains at 107 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) in north-west India.

The LPA of the monsoon season rainfall over the country between 1951 and 2000 is 89 cm. It is kept as a benchmark while forecasting the quantitative rainfall for the monsoon season every year.