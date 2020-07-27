With the national capital showing a remarkable improvement in the Coronavirus situation without any lockdown being put in place, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the “Delhi Model” is being discussed in India and abroad.

Explaining the “Delhi Model” in a vitual press conference, Kejriwal said the current recovery rate in Delhi is 88 per cent and only 9 per cent of the infected people are ill.

He said that only 2-3 per cent of the Coronavirus infected patients have died and added that there has been a decline in fatalities lately.

Stating that there was no need to impose a second lockdown in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the situation “satisfactory”.

As of now, there is an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi, Kejriwal informed. Only 2,800 COVID-19 patients remain at these hospitals and 12,500 beds are vacant.

“In June, we were at the second position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned. Today we are tenth,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched a web portal to make job opportunities available to those who lost employment due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, a move aimed at reviving the capital’s economy.

The web portal “http://jobs.delhi.gov.in” can be used by those looking for jobs and also for employers looking to recruit people. It will be called a ‘Rozgar Bazar’, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the presser.

“Those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirement. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience and requirement,” he added.

He said the move will immensely help businesses, construction companies, professional and shopkeepers in the capital city. “It is a big step towards bridging the gap between job seekers and providers.”

Kejriwal also requested the labourers who had migrated to their states during the lockdown to come back and resume their jobs. “A lot of migrant labourers have now started coming back. I request the rest to come back as the situation is stable in Delhi.”

The Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said that the service is free and warned middlemen not to seek money from people. “Businessmen, construction companies and skill centres are also requested to register.”

Rai also asked people to help those who do not know how to operate the website. The Delhi government also showed a procedural video to help people understand how to apply.

A person can first Google the website, select one of the two options – if you are on the lookout for jobs then select ‘I want a job’ or else click on ‘I want to hire’, enter mobile number, put the OTP, select job category, build a profile and submit.

“Select the job you like and connect to the employer with the help of a call or WhatsApp,” the video showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM also asserted that a special order will be taken out on Monday to allow hawkers to resume their work.

The first Coronavirus case in Delhi was reported on March 2 and then the situation worsened and the capital became the hotbed of COVID-19 infection in during April, May, June. Till May, all the nine districts of the national capital – South, South West, Shahdara, South East, West, North, Central, East and New Delhi were marked as ‘Red Zones’.

On July 20, Delhi’s daily case count dropped under 1000 for the first time since June 1.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that Delhi has reached the eighth position in terms of nunber of active cases but warned against complacency.

“The two crore Delhi people, Delhi government and the Centre have together attained victory over corona but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also congratulated all the corona warriors with special mention to the health care professionals.

“This is a result of the hard work of all the people. I want to congratulate all the doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever has worked hard to achieve this goal,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP government chose a joint approach to fight the Coronavirus pandemic by inviting the Centre as well as the opposition BJP and the Congress for their valuable contributions.

The Chief Minister had, last month, claimed that the coronavirus cases would mount to 2. 25 lakh and the city would require 33,000 beds by July 15.

The AAP government had earlier said that it was expecting 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

Late June, raking up his slogan of “Corona harega aur Delhi jeetega”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asserted that his government has adopted ‘five weapons’ to fight the virus – ramping up bed capacity; testing and isolation, survey and screening, providing oximeter and oxygen concentrator and finally treatment with plasma therapy.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 1,075 Coronavirus cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh of which 11,904 are active cases, 3,827 people have died, while 1,14,875 people have been cured and discharged.