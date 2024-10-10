Delhi MLAs LAD fund enhanced to Rs 15 a year- Atishi

Delhi Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi here today has approved a 50 per cent hike in MLA-LAD(Local Area Development) funds. With this, each legislator’s fund will be increased from Rs 10 crores to Rs 15 crores a year. Atishi and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj disclosed this at a press conference after the meeting saying now Delhi has become the state with the highest MLA fund allocation in the country.

Emphasizing on the importance of the MLA fund in a democracy, the CM stated that it is a crucial mechanism to initiate development projects by legislators in their constituencies. She said,“ Today, there was an important meeting of the Delhi government’s Cabinet at the Delhi Secretariat, where a major decision was made regarding the MLA-LAD Fund. The MLA-LAD Fund is a very important fund in a democracy through which local residents can get small or large development works done through their MLA.”

“The MLA Fund represents the voice of the people to get their work done. Today, the Delhi Cabinet has made a significant decision by increasing the MLA Fund from Rs 10 crores per year to Rs 15 crores per year. No other state in the country provides such a large MLA Fund as Delhi,” she claimed. Making comparisons with other states, Atishi noted that while Gujarat allocates Rs 1.5 crores per MLA constituency, states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka provide Rs 2 crores each. She further said that even larger states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, and Rajasthan allocate only Rs 5 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharadwaj elaborated on the rationale behind the increase, particularly in light of the damage caused by this year’s heavy rains. He said that roads, sewers, and local issues should be fixed on fast track with the fund boost for MLAs. He said,“This year Delhi has experienced a lot of rain, which has caused damage to the roads, parks, walkways, and walls. Due to the increased rain, there are also issues with sewers in many places—they have become clogged or silted up, and new sewer lines have been laid. MLAs have been regularly bringing these issues to our attention, and the increased MLA Fund will enable them to quickly provide relief without waiting for long departmental sanctions,” he added.