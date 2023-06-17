Delhi Metro bans making reels in coaches: Check out the advisory

Have you ever made an Instagram reel or a fun video for social media while riding the Delhi Metro? Or perhaps you’ve encountered someone doing so? Well, if that’s the case, we have some unfortunate news for you.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a clear message on Twitter through their handle, “Johnny Johnny yes papa,” referencing a popular nursery rhyme, and concluding with a firm statement, “making reels in metro? No papa.” The DMRC explicitly states that any activity causing inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.

Numerous videos have surfaced on social media, showcasing commuters creating reels inside the Delhi Metro. In response, the DMRC is urging passengers to refrain from making reels within metro trains, emphasizing the importance of avoiding any actions that may inconvenience fellow travelers.

One particular video has gained significant attention online. It features a young woman named Priya Sharma dancing to the catchy Bollywood song “Assalam-e-Ishqum” by Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri. The video received a mixed response, with some passengers enjoying the lively performance while others appeared visibly uncomfortable. The video quickly went viral, capturing the interest of many.

Commuters are being urged by the DMRC to immediately notify the nearest metro staff or CISF in order to report such occurrences, guaranteeing that necessary measures can be implemented. This measure aims to maintain a pleasant and hassle-free experience for all passengers.

The online reaction to the DMRC’s announcement has been diverse. While some argue for the freedom of individuals to express themselves in public places, others express relief, knowing that they can now “travel in peace” without being subjected to such activities.

This isn’t the first time the DMRC has issued such an advisory. Previously, they issued a warning following the circulation of a video showing a couple engaged in a public display of affection. In their statement at the time, the DMRC emphasized the expectation of responsible behavior from commuters and the importance of following social etiquette and acceptable protocols while using the Delhi Metro.