Delhi man absconding after stabbing 2 cousins nabbed in Dehradun

A case of attempt to murder at Dayalpur police station was registered for the same.

ANI | New Delhi | June 26, 2023 8:14 am

(representational image)

A 20-year-old man, accused of attacking two persons with a knife in North East Delhi has been nabbed from Dehradun, police said on Sunday.

Mohd Zaid (20) on Friday evening had a brawl with a man, identified as Rahul (20) in Delhi’s Brijpuria area. Following this, the accused stabbed Rahul, police said, adding that Rahul’s cousin Sonu (19) also sustained stabbing injuries while he tried to intervene between the duo. Zaid fled the scene and he was apprehended after a long chase from Dehradun, they said.

According to the police, Rahul is recovering in GTB Hospital, while his 19-year-old cousin was discharged after treatment.

